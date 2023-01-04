Frisco Resort Looking to Hire 1,000 for Upcoming Senior PGA Championship

The Omni PGA Frisco Resort, slated to open in May 2023, is recruiting to hire more than 1,000 employees for its golf-centered campus. Photo by Courtney Cook on Unsplash

The Omni PGA Frisco Resort is set to open in May 2023 and is currently recruiting more than 1,000 employees for its 660-acre golf-centered campus. WFAA reports the resort is offering full-time, part-time, and seasonal on-property opportunities with competitive benefits, including hotel, meal, and recreation discounts, health and wellness insurance, retirement planning and 401(k) match, personal and professional development programs, student tuition reimbursements, and sign-on bonuses for eligible positions. Jobs available include administrative, operations, and more than 130 leadership positions.

Jeff Smith, Vice President and Managing Director for Omni PGA Frisco Resort spoke to WFAA saying:

"The travel and hospitality industry is back in high demand and the need for top talent has never been greater than it is today." He added, "We have an exceptional variety of positions that foster career satisfaction and offer opportunity for growth in different fields. Whether you're surprising and delighting our guests at our resort, supporting the care and maintenance of our championship, or elevating the standard of service, we have more than 1,000 opportunities for to you begin your new career at Omni PGA Frisco Resort. We’d love to have you join our family.”

WFAA says the resort is located in Frisco, Texas, and is expected to be a major attraction for both tourists and locals. It will feature a luxury hotel, multiple restaurants, a spa, and a variety of recreational activities. The golf course, designed by PGA Tour Professional Jordan Spieth, will be a key feature of the resort and is expected to draw golfers from all over the region.

A hiring event will be held on Friday, February 3, and Saturday, February 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., respectively, at UNT New College located at 12995 Preston Road in Frisco. This is a great opportunity for individuals interested in a career in the travel and hospitality industry.