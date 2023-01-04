Houston Superfan Mattress Mack Places $1.5 Million Bet on TCU Horned Frogs to Upset Georgia Bulldogs

Mattress Mack is known for his large wagers on the Houston Astros, and now he's reportedly throwing his money at the Horned Frogs. Photo by Jaleel Akbash on Unsplash

Houston resident and Astros fan, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, is no stranger to placing large bets on his favorite sports team. He recently made headlines for winning $75 million after betting $10 million on the Astros winning the World Series last season. WFAA says that now, he's put his money on the TCU Horned Frogs in their matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. According to VSiN's Ben Fawkes, McIngvale placed a $1.5 million wager on the TCU moneyline at +370 odds in Louisiana. If the Horned Frogs win, he stands to win $5.55 million.

As of Wednesday, Georgia was a 12.5-point favorite over TCU, according to the Caesars Sportsbook. However, McIngvale is known for taking calculated risks with his bets, and it's possible that he sees an opportunity for a big payout with TCU as the underdogs. Regardless of the outcome, McIngvale's bets have proven to be lucrative in the past, and it will be interesting to see how this one plays out.

It's worth noting that McIngvale is not only known for his sports betting, but also for his charitable efforts in the Houston community. Fox 4 says that he has been recognized for his generosity and has donated millions of dollars to various causes, including disaster relief efforts. McIngvale owns a number of furniture stores in the Houston area and has become a well-known figure in the city. Whether he's making bets on sports or giving back to the community, it's clear that Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is a man who knows how to make an impact.