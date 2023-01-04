Dave & Buster's Co-Founder James 'Buster' Corley Dies at Age 72

James "Buster" Corley, one of the co-founders of the successful "eatertainment" company Dave & Buster's, has died at 72. Photo by Davis Patton on Unsplash

James "Buster" Corley, co-founder of Dave & Buster's, has died at age 72. Corley died on Monday, January 2 at his home near White Rock Lake in Dallas, Texas. The Dallas Police Department reported that officers found Corley with an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound." He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The family confirmed the news to WFAA, stating that Corley had suffered a stroke four months ago that caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain.

WFAA reports Corley and business partner David Corriveau opened the first Dave & Buster's in Dallas in 1982. The two had noticed that customers were frequently rotating between their separate establishments, a restaurant and an entertainment venue, so they decided to join forces and create a combined restaurant and entertainment venue. They opened Dave & Buster's in a 40,000-square-foot warehouse along "Restaurant Row" in Dallas. The company's name, Dave & Buster's, was chosen because Corriveau won a coin toss to have his name come first. Since its founding, Dave & Buster's has expanded to over 140 locations across the United States.

In a statement to WFAA, a spokesperson for Dave & Buster's described Corley as an "innovative and creative force" and expressed condolences to his family. "His pioneering spirit and steadfast belief that ‘everybody is somebody’ set the foundation for bringing food and games to millions of Dave & Buster’s guests over the past 40 years," the spokesperson said. "Buster’s passion for hospitality, his demand for excellence, and the deep care he had for his team members were unparalleled.