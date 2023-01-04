Southwest Airlines Experiences More Travel Woes Due to Weather System Outage

Southwest Airlines faces more delays after the massive holiday travel season. Photo by Owen Lystrup on Unsplash

Southwest Airlines faced more travel disruptions this week, just days after announcing it had resumed normal operations following the holiday travel chaos. NBC says that multiple people tweeted that crews told them planes couldn't take off due to a malfunction in the weather system or lack of necessary weather information. Southwest Airlines released a statement late Tuesday explaining that third-party vendor IBM had experienced a brief outage in their service that provides weather data before flights are dispatched. The airline anticipated only minor delays for the rest of the evening and apologized for any inconvenience.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) declined to comment on the matter, stating that it was an issue for the airline to handle. IBM also released a statement on Wednesday, stating that it had experienced a limited disruption in service provided to Southwest Airlines, but worked quickly in partnership with the airline to restore the service as soon as possible.

According to flight-tracking website FlightAware, there were 138 Southwest cancellations, or 3%, and around 1,560 delays on Tuesday. There were 24 Southwest cancellations and 115 delays for Wednesday. These disruptions come just days after Southwest Airlines faced backlash for canceling thousands of flights, causing frustration for passengers and leading to long lines at customer service desks. The airline stated that it was making "solid progress" on processing refunds for affected customers.

It's not clear how many travelers were affected by the latest round of delays and cancellations, but any disruption can be frustrating for passengers who are trying to reach their destinations. It's important for airlines to do their best to minimize delays and cancelations, and to communicate clearly with passengers when disruptions do occur.