Fort Worth Mayor and Councilman Avoid Punishment for Violating Gag Order in Aaron Dean Trial

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and City Councilman Chris Mettles were not punished for speaking publicly about the Aaron Dean verdict. Photo by Dan Formsma on Unsplash

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and City Councilman Chris Mettles were not punished on Wednesday for speaking publicly about the Aaron Dean trial. Fox 4 reports that they had been accused of violating a gag order that was first issued for the case after former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was arrested for the death of Atatiana Jefferson in 2019.

Fox 4 reports that Judge George Gallagher said Mayor Mattie Parker appeared in court Tuesday, a day ahead of schedule, due to a conflict. "The Mayor apologized for issuing the statement that she issued, and she recognized she had violated the court's order. She said that she did it because she felt that the community needed an answer in regard to the initial verdict of guilt/innocence in the Dean case," Judge Gallagher said. Gallagher said Nettles apologized to him for speaking out on Wednesday.

The judge said he would not take action against Nettles or Parker because he believes their actions were not intentional. He noted that Jefferson's sister is gravely ill and made it clear he wants all matters involving the trial to be finished, so the family can have peace moving forward. "I want everything involving this Aaron Dean case to be finished. This was a tragic situation involving our community," said Judge Gallagher. "It is time for us to move on."

Both the mayor and the councilman issued public statements once the verdict had been reached, but before the sentencing phase had begun. Nettles’ office put out a statement calling the verdict a slap in the face to the Black community. Parker called it a measure of justice. The judge actually paused the sentencing proceedings to call in the councilman.

Fox 4 reports that both faced contempt of court charges, which carry a fine of up to $500 and up to six months of jail time. They are not the only ones facing the charge. Lee Merritt, the attorney for the Jefferson family, will also have a hearing Thursday for allegedly violating the gag order.

The gag order in this case was put in place to protect the integrity of the trial and ensure that the proceedings were fair. It is important that all parties involved in a case adhere to such orders, as they are put in place to ensure that justice can be served. However, it seems that the judge, in this case, understood the difficult situation that Mayor Parker and Councilman Nettles found themselves in, and decided not to take any action against them.

The Aaron Dean case has received significant attention, as it has shone a light on issues of police brutality and systemic racism. The death of Atatiana Jefferson was a tragedy, and it is important that justice is served for her and her family. The verdict in the case has been met with a mix of reactions, and it is understandable that Mayor Parker and Councilman Nettles would want to speak out about it. It is fortunate that the judge, in this case, was able to find a resolution that allows the case to move forward while also taking into consideration the emotions and circumstances surrounding the situation.