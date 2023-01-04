Congressman-Elect Keith Self Causing Tension in Republican Party by Voting Against McCarthy for House Speaker

House Republicans are unable to elect a new House Speaker. Photo by Brandon Mowinkel on Unsplash

On Tuesday, Representative-elect Keith Self made history when he voted against the presumptive House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, on three consecutive ballots. WFAA says this resulted in the House being unable to elect a speaker and adjourning without doing so, marking the first time in 100 years that this has happened. Self, who represents a district in Texas that includes parts of Collin and Hunt counties and is the former Collin County judge, explained that he made this decision because the majority of his constituents voiced their concerns about the Speaker of the House and wanted change.

Self and other Republicans, including Chip Roy and Michael Cloud, voted for Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio for speaker instead. Although Jordan has stated that he does not want the position, Self believes that he is the best candidate due to his vision, charisma, and plan for the Congress moving forward. However, Self also stated that he may be willing to change his vote if other members of Congress show their commitment to enforcing new rules that have been developed to govern House processes.

Self's decision to vote against McCarthy has caused tension within the Republican party, as the party holds a slim majority in the House and needs to come to a consensus in order to elect a speaker. Self believes that moderate Republicans have made concessions in order to get McCarthy elected, but he does not think that they actually believe in the rules that have been established. He told WFAA that he was told that if he did not vote for McCarthy, some of these rules would be discarded.

Despite this, Self is not concerned about the party appearing divided or dysfunctional. He views the debate and discussion among party members as a positive aspect of the House, stating that it is the "people's House" and he was elected to do the "people's work" on the floor.

The inability to elect a speaker has delayed the swearing-in process for members of the House. WFAA reports that until a speaker is chosen, the House will not be able to move forward with its legislative agenda and the business of the people will be put on hold. It is unclear when a speaker will be elected, as the parties will have to come to a compromise in order to move forward.

Self's actions have garnered attention from both the media and the public, with many wondering what will happen next and how the situation will be resolved. Some have praised Self for standing up for what he believes in and representing the interests of his constituents, while others criticize him for causing chaos within the party and hindering the functioning of the House. Regardless of the reactions, Self's decision has made him a notable figure in congressional history and it remains to be seen how it will impact the future of the House.