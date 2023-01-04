Chaos Ensues as Republican Leader McCarthy Fails to Secure Speakership in Historic Showdown

After taking back control of the House, Republicans have failed to elect a new Speaker of the House. Photo by Darren Halstead on Unsplash

The Republican Party is in turmoil after its leader, Kevin McCarthy, failed to secure the necessary support to become the next speaker of the House of Representatives in three rounds of voting. The House has adjourned until Wednesday as Republicans try to find a solution to the crisis. Fox 4 says McCarthy has vowed to stay in the race, but his chances of success are decreasing as the struggle drags on. The last time an election for speaker went to multiple ballots was in 1923. McCarthy's bid for the role is being hindered by a small group of hardline conservatives who are determined to deny him the votes he needs.

If he does become House Speaker, McCarthy may have a weaker position of authority due to the concessions he has made in an effort to win over his critics. Fox 4 reports that to be elected speaker, a candidate must receive a majority of votes from members present on the House floor, which currently amounts to 218 votes. House Republicans currently hold 222 seats, so McCarthy can only afford to lose four votes. The first ballot resulted in 203 votes for McCarthy and 19 votes for other candidates, while the second ballot had 203 votes for McCarthy and 19 votes for GOP Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio. The third ballot saw 202 votes for McCarthy and 20 votes for Jordan, with Representative Byron Donalds joining the 19 GOP lawmakers who had previously voted against McCarthy.

The ongoing fight for the speakership has the potential to further divide the House Republicans and could potentially have significant consequences for McCarthy's political career. The conservatives opposing McCarthy are using their leverage in the slim Republican majority to extract concessions in exchange for their support, and McCarthy has already agreed to a number of their demands, including making it easier to remove the sitting speaker. However, it is unclear whether these concessions will be enough to sway the conservatives. The struggle for the speakership has been intense, with strategy sessions, negotiations over rule changes, and constant communication between members taking place over the past two months.

Fox 4 reports that McCarthy has received support from former President Donald Trump, who publicly endorsed his bid and encouraged others to do the same, as well as from his allies in Congress. However, the slim Republican majority following the November midterms has given a small group of conservatives, who have long distrusted McCarthy, the opportunity to make demands. If McCarthy is unable to secure the speakership, it is uncertain who will take his place, as the conservatives opposing him have not yet put forth an alternative candidate.