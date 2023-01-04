Driver Falls Asleep Behind the Wheel of Tesla on Autopilot, License Suspended After Police Chase

Larry Lease

A driver in Germany had his license taken away after he appeared to have fallen asleep behind the wheel of his Tesla which was on autopilotPhoto byMoritz KindleronUnsplash

A driver in Germany had his license taken away after he was found to have apparently fallen asleep behind the wheel of his Tesla, which was on autopilot, and led police on a chase. Fox 4 says that on December 29, police noticed a Tesla traveling at about 70 mph on Autobahn 70 and attempted to pull it over, but the vehicle did not stop. When officers pulled up beside the car, they saw the driver, a 45-year-old male, reclined in his seat with his eyes closed and hands off the steering wheel.

The Tesla continued at the same speed and distance from the patrol car for 15 minutes before the driver woke up and followed police instructions to pull over. Authorities believe that the driver was under the influence of drugs and had placed a steering wheel weight in the footwell to trick the car's safety system into thinking that his hand was on the wheel. Fox 4 says the driver is being investigated for criminal endangerment of traffic and his license has been suspended pending a formal hearing.

The use of autopilot in Tesla vehicles has raised concerns about the potential for accidents caused by driver complacency. Fox 4 says Tesla's autopilot feature is designed to assist the driver with steering and braking, but it is not a fully autonomous driving system and requires the driver to remain alert and ready to take control at any time. In this case, the driver's apparent decision to fall asleep while the car was on autopilot put himself and others at risk.

This incident highlights the importance of following traffic laws and using autopilot responsibly. Drivers should not rely on the autopilot feature to take over all control of the vehicle and should always remain attentive and ready to take control if necessary. Fox 4 says it is also important to note that the use of drugs or alcohol while driving, or any other behavior that impairs a driver's ability to operate a vehicle safely, is strictly prohibited and can result in serious consequences. Drivers should always prioritize safety on the road and follow all traffic laws to ensure the safety of themselves and others.

