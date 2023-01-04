North Texas Doctors on Alert: New COVID-19 Variant Emerges

According to data from the CDC, the XBB.1.5 strain accounts right now for almost 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide. Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash

North Texas doctors are closely monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain, known as the XBB.1.5 variant, which is becoming more prevalent in the U.S. Fox 4 reports, this variant currently accounts for 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide and has shown an increase in cases since Christmas Eve. It is believed to be more contagious than other variants. The variant is currently more prevalent in the northeastern part of the country but is expected to spread across the country in the coming weeks.

Fox 4 says that In North Texas, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have increased by 200 in the past month, with 975 patients currently hospitalized. Early evidence suggests that the new bivalent vaccines may provide protection against this variant, particularly for vulnerable populations. However, doctors are urging people to remain vigilant and take steps to protect themselves and others, including wearing masks in large gatherings.

The emergence of the XBB.1.5 variant has raised concerns among healthcare professionals, as it appears to be more contagious than previous strains and may be able to evade the immune system. This has led to an increase in cases and hospitalizations. In North Texas, hospitals are already struggling with staffing shortages and burnout due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the emergence of this new variant may further strain their resources. Despite these challenges, doctors are emphasizing the importance of vaccination as a tool to help protect against this and other variants. While the new bivalent vaccines appear to be effective against the XBB.1.5 variant, it is still important for people to continue following guidelines such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and maintaining social distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Fox 4 says that it is also important to note that while the XBB.1.5 variant may be more contagious and potentially more virulent, it is not necessarily more deadly. The vaccines that have been developed to date have been effective in reducing hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, and it is hoped that they will also provide protection against this new variant. However, it is still important for people to take steps to protect themselves and others, especially those who may be more vulnerable to severe illness. This includes getting vaccinated when a vaccine becomes available, following guidelines from public health officials, and taking precautions such as wearing masks and practicing good hygiene. By working together and following these guidelines, we can help slow the spread of the virus and protect ourselves and our communities.