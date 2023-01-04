Chef Hoppie: The 25-Year-Old Cooking Sensation Behind Dallas Cowboys' Favorite Meals

Several pro athletes including Dallas Cowboys players like Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott and CeeDee Lamb seek out the home cooking of Manwell. Photo by Pedro Mexicano on Unsplash

Several professional athletes, including Dallas Cowboys players like Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott, and CeeDee Lamb, are fans of Chef Hoppie's cooking. Hoppie, whose real name is Manwell McLean, says that his love of food comes from his family and the joy that it brings to people through the flavors of the dishes. Fox 4 says that at just 25 years old, Hoppie cooks for many pro athletes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including the Dallas Cowboys players mentioned above. His schedule is hectic, but he says that it's worth it to bring happiness through his cooking.

Hoppie's passion for cooking began when he was just 12 years old, after impressing people with his baked goods at a youth football team picnic. He was later invited to cook for Deion Sanders and eventually became a full-time chef for him. Fox 4 says Chef Hoppie's specialties include smoked salmon, smoked chicken, and ground turkey, but he believes that everything he cooks is special. He hopes to one day cook for rapper Lil Baby. Despite not being able to take the field with the Cowboys, the players consider Chef Hoppie to be an integral part of the team.

In addition to cooking for professional athletes, Chef Hoppie also caters for events and runs a meal prep business. He believes in using fresh, high-quality ingredients in all of his dishes and says that he always tries to put a unique twist on traditional recipes. Chef Hoppie's love of food has led him to travel around the world and learn about different cuisines, which he incorporates into his cooking. He has worked with a variety of notable clients, including athletes, celebrities, and business professionals.

Despite his busy schedule, Chef Hoppie makes time to give back to his community. He frequently donates his time and culinary skills to charities and non-profits and has even hosted cooking classes for children to teach them about healthy eating habits. Fox 4 says Chef Hoppie is passionate about using his platform to inspire and empower others and hopes to one day open his own restaurant where he can continue to share his love of food with the world.