Texas Legislative Session Kicks Off with Surplus Funds and Controversial Priorities on the Agenda

A new state legislative session begins in a week. Texas lawmakers must decide what to do with a large surplus of funds. Photo by Jeremy Doddridge on Unsplash

The 88th Texas legislative session is set to begin in the coming week, and state legislators have already filed a large number of bills. Fox 4 says one of the main priorities for the session will be the state budget, which currently has a surplus of at least $27 billion. Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Speaker Dade Phelan have all stated that this surplus should be used to benefit taxpayers, though they differ on the specifics.

Another key issue is funding for Operation Lone Star, a program initiated by Governor Abbott to address issues at the border. Fox 4 says the program, which is estimated to cost around $2 million per week, has apprehended over 300,000 migrants and seized more than 345 million doses of fentanyl. Democrats have opposed the operation, arguing that it is not necessary, while some Republicans have become wary of the high cost and believe that the federal government should be responsible for funding it.

Fox 4 says legislators on both sides of the aisle will also likely address issues such as school security in the wake of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, and spending on mental health and school safety measures. Additionally, the session will see two historical firsts: Freshman Representative Salman Bhojani will be the first Muslim lawmaker in Texas, while Representative Venton Jones will be the state's first openly gay black male legislator.

Other issues that may be discussed during the legislative session include environmental regulation, criminal justice reform, and healthcare policy. With a surplus of funds and a range of competing priorities, lawmakers will have their work cut out for them as they seek to address the needs and concerns of their constituents.