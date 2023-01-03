Jerry Jones Praises Response to Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: "The Only Thing That Mattered Was His Well-Being

Jerry Jones applauds the response to the shocking injury of Damar Hamlin. Photo by Dallas Cowboys/YouTube

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has expressed his shock at the incident that occurred during Monday night's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game, in which Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Fox 4 says Jones praised those involved for their swift response, saying "the only thing that was of interest to anybody was his well-being and his care and the well-being of his teammates and everybody involved." The game was postponed until further notice and Jones stated that he has not yet received any information about when it will be played. He emphasized that the priority is the health and well-being of all parties involved, including Hamlin and his family, fans, and teammates.

Fox 4 reports that the National Football League has faced criticism in the past for its handling of player injuries, with some arguing that the league prioritized the continuation of games over the health and safety of players. However, the decision to postpone Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was a clear indication that the league is taking a different approach.

Fox 4 reports that in the first quarter of the game, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering a cardiac arrest. Medical personnel immediately rushed to his side and administered CPR, and Hamlin was later transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he is currently in critical condition.

The game was officially suspended for the rest of the night, with the NFL releasing a statement saying, "Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available." The NFL Players Association also expressed their support for Hamlin, stating that "the only thing that matters at this moment is Damar's health and well-being."

This decision to prioritize player safety and well-being is a welcome change for many fans and players, who have criticized the league in the past for prioritizing the continuation of games over player safety. It is important that the NFL continues to prioritize the health and well-being of its players, as the physical demands of the sport can have serious consequences on players' long-term health.