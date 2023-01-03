Japan Offers Up to $7,670 per Child to Encourage Families to Leave Tokyo

Tokyo is one of the most densely populated cities in the world, while rural areas of Japan are suffering from ageing populations. Photo by Jezael Melgoza on Unsplash

The Japanese government is offering families up to JPY 1 million ($7,670) per child to encourage them to move out of Tokyo as part of efforts to disperse the population and improve declining birth rates in the country. NBC 5 reports the government had previously offered JPY 300,000 per child for families relocating to other parts of Japan.

The financial support will be available to people living in 23 regions in Tokyo and its surrounding commuter areas during fiscal 2023. Recipients of the money must live in their new region for at least five years while being employed and anyone breaching these rules will be required to return the funds. The support program, which started in 2019, saw 2,381 people move out of metropolitan Tokyo and claim the funds in 2021, according to NBC 5.

The Japanese government's decision to offer families up to JPY 1 million ($7,670) per child to encourage them to leave Tokyo has been met with mixed reactions. While some see it as a helpful way to address declining birth rates and disperse the dense populations in Japan's metropolitan areas, others argue that it does not address the root cause of the problem and could lead to further issues.

One concern, NBC 5 says is that the policy may not be effective in attracting young people to move to rural areas, as many are attracted to the opportunities and amenities available in urban centers. Additionally, the requirement for recipients to be employed and live in their new region for at least five years could be a barrier for those who may not have the necessary job prospects or support systems in place.

There are also worries that the policy could lead to a brain drain in Tokyo, as talented individuals and families move away for financial incentives. This could leave the city with a less diverse and qualified workforce, potentially impacting its economy and overall growth.