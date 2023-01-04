$785 Million Mega Millions Jackpot Offers Chance to Start the New Year with a Bang

There have been 22 straight drawings without a big winner, allowing the prize to roll over and become ever-larger. Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

The Mega Millions lottery is offering a chance for players to start the new year with a $785 million prize on Tuesday night. The jackpot has reached this high amount because there has not been a winner in 22 consecutive drawings. NBC 5 reports the odds of winning the top prize are one in 302.6 million. While the jackpot is for an annuity paid out over 29 years, almost all winners opt for a cash payout, which for Tuesday's drawing would be an estimated $395 million. This jackpot is the largest since a record $2.04 billion Powerball prize was won in California on November 8, but there has not yet been an announced winner for that jackpot.

While the Mega Millions jackpot may seem like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, it is important to keep in mind the odds of actually winning. The chances of winning the jackpot are extremely low, and it is more likely that a player will win smaller prizes such as $2 for matching the Mega Ball. It is also important to consider the potential consequences of winning a large sum of money, as it can bring on financial and personal stresses.

NBC 5 says that additionally, it is important to be aware of potential scams related to lottery winnings. Scammers may try to contact individuals claiming that they have won a prize and requesting personal information or payment in order to receive the winnings. It is important to remember that legitimate lottery organizations will never ask for payment or personal information in order to receive a prize.

While it can be tempting to participate in the lottery and dream of the potential rewards, it is important to approach it with caution and to be aware of the realities and potential risks involved. It is always important to remember to gamble responsibly and within one's financial means.