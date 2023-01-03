Skip Bayless Under Fire for Insensitive Tweet During Buffalo Bills Player's Cardiac Arrest

Skip Bayless received some heat over a tweet he sent out during Monday Night Football. Photo by Credit: Undisputed/YouTube

Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless is facing criticism for a tweet he posted while Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin was being treated for a cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. NBC 5 says that after the game was postponed, Bayless faced backlash from athletes and fans on Twitter, with some calling for his job.

Bayless later issued a clarification and apology for his original tweet, saying it was misunderstood. On the following day's show, Bayless made another apology for attempting to continue with the show as usual, saying he was "pretty shaken up" by the events of the previous night and "wrecked" but felt he should give it a try.

NBC 5 says that many have called out Bayless for his lack of sensitivity and apparent prioritization of the game over the health and well-being of the player. Some have pointed out that this is not the first time Bayless has faced criticism for his insensitivity or controversial statements. In the past, he has received backlash for his views on racial issues and for belittling the experiences of female athletes.

The incident has sparked a conversation about the dangers of playing professional football and the need for better safety measures to protect players. It has also highlighted the importance of prioritizing the health and well-being of players over the outcome of a game.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been no updates on Hamlin's condition. NBC 5 says the Bills have released a statement expressing their support for Hamlin and his family, and asking for privacy during this difficult time. The NFL has also issued a statement expressing their thoughts and support for Hamlin and the Bills.