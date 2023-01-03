House Republicans Officially Take Control of the House as Fight Begins to Become New Speaker

Mike McCarthy is fighting to become the new speaker of the House. Photo by History in HD on Unsplash

House Republicans are on the verge of chaos as they struggle to elect a new speaker on the opening day of the new Congress. NBC 5 reports GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is currently vying for the role but has been unable to win over right-flank colleagues who are refusing to give him their votes. McCarthy, who led the party to a narrow Republican majority, is now fighting for his political survival and trying to avoid becoming the first majority nominee for speaker in 100 years to fail to win an initial vote for the gavel.

He has vowed to fight to the finish, even if it takes multiple tries, which would weaken the party's leadership in the first days of the new Congress. NBC 5 reports that a core group of conservatives, led by the Freedom Caucus and aligned with Donald Trump's MAGA agenda, are opposed to McCarthy, calling the private meeting a "beat down" by McCarthy allies and remaining steadfast in their opposition.

The stand-off between McCarthy and his detractors means that the scene on Capitol Hill is one of upheaval and uncertainty. Despite attempts to win over those opposed to him, McCarthy has fallen short and is facing a battle for his political survival. The situation is reminiscent of the last time Republicans took back the House majority, after the 2010 midterms, when the tea-party class ushered in a new era of hardball politics, eventually sending Speaker John Boehner to an early retirement.

NBC 5 says that some of the staunch Republican conservatives are now challenging McCarthy in the private session, but he has pushed back. It typically takes a majority of the House's 435 members, 218 votes, to become the speaker, but McCarthy can only afford to have a handful of detractors with a slim 222-seat majority.