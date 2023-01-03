Cincinnati, OH

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin critical after collapsing on field during game vs Cincinnati Bengals

Larry Lease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IJXPP_0k21o8Ch00
Buffalo Bills player remains in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest.Photo byAdrian CurielonUnsplash

The NFL community is in shock after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to a statement from the National Football League, Hamlin is in critical condition and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The game was officially suspended for the rest of the night. "Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available," the league said in a statement sent to the media including Fox 4. "The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game."

The NFL Player's Association also sent their thoughts and prayers for Hamlin, saying "the only thing that matters" is his health. "The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well-being," the association wrote in a tweet.

The injury that Hamlin sustained is not yet known, but it was a traumatic scene for players and fans alike. After the play, Hamlin got up as if unfazed by the tackle but then suddenly fell backward onto the ground. Medical personnel came out onto the field to attend to Hamlin and a stretcher and backboard were brought out to transport him out of Paycor Stadium. Fox 4 reports that moments later, an ambulance was seen on the field and the broadcast showed Bills coach Sean McDermott, quarterback Josh Allen, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs emotionally on the field as they awaited news on Hamlin.

Hamlin was surrounded by stunned players from both teams, and when he was taken off the field 16 minutes later, the Bills gathered in prayer. "No one’s been through this," said longtime NFL quarterback Troy Aikman on the ESPN telecast. "I’ve never seen anything like it, either." NFL executive Troy Vincent, a six-time Pro Bowl cornerback during his career, added: "I’ve never seen anything like it since I was playing. Immediately, my player hat went on, like, how do you resume playing after seeing a traumatic event in front of you?" Hamlin's uniform was cut off as he was attended to by medical personnel, and ESPN reported that he was also given oxygen.

Fox 4 reports that the game was suspended 21 minutes after the injury, and players walked off the field slowly. The injury he sustained wasn’t immediately clear. The unfinished game has major playoff implications as the NFL enters the final week of the regular season, with the wild-card playoff round scheduled to begin on January 14th. The Bengals led 7-3 in the first quarter of the game, which was a matchup between teams vying for the top playoff seed in the AFC. Cincinnati entered at 11-4 and led the AFC North by one game over Baltimore, while AFC East champion Buffalo was 12-3.

The football world has offered its prayers for Hamlin, and players and coaches from both teams were in tears as they prayed for the best possible outcome. The NFL community will be closely monitoring Hamlin's condition and hoping for a full recovery.

