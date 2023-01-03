Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National Championship

College football fans will have to pay a lot to witness the championship matchup between TCU and Georgia in person. Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

Attending a major sporting event, such as the National Championship, can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many fans. However, the cost of tickets can often be a major deterrent. On Monday morning, I searched for tickets to the National Championship game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on several popular ticketing websites to get a sense of the price range.

The cheapest ticket I found was $506 in Section 506, Row 21, plus fees available on SeatGeek. While this may seem like a steep price for some, it is actually on the lower end of the spectrum compared to other tickets available. The most expensive ticket I came across was an owner suite, priced at a whopping $248,790 plus fees. This ticket would likely include premium amenities and a prime viewing location, but it is definitely out of reach for the average fan.

Other notable ticket prices included a $650 ticket in Section 519, Row 20 on Ticketmaster, and a $8,500 VIP ticket in Section 246, Row 6. These tickets are certainly not cheap, but they do offer the opportunity to be closer to the action and potentially have access to exclusive areas of the stadium. The highest-priced VIP ticket I found was $19,097 in Section 111, Row 19. This ticket would no doubt come with a range of perks and amenities, but it is also well out of the budget for most people.

It is worth noting that these prices are just a snapshot of what is available on a specific day, and prices can vary greatly depending on a variety of factors such as demand, location, and availability. It is also important to keep in mind that many ticketing websites charge additional fees on top of the listed price, which can significantly increase the overall cost.

Overall, it is clear that attending the National Championship game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is not going to be a cheap endeavor for most people. However, for diehard sports fans, the opportunity to see their favorite team compete for the championship in person may be worth the cost. If you do decide to purchase tickets, it is important to do your research and compare prices on multiple websites to ensure that you are getting the best deal possible. So, if you are planning to attend the National Championship game, be prepared to pay a premium price for the privilege.