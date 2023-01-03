Trash Collection Delays Cause Overflowing Cans and Frustration for Dallas Residents

Trash always piles up over holidays but in some Dallas neighborhoods, residents complain a lack of city collection has made things far worse Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Some Dallas residents are expressing frustration over the lack of city trash collection in their neighborhoods, leading to overflowing trash cans. NBC 5 reports the issue began on December 5th, when the trash collection schedule was changed in an attempt to improve service. However, residents on De Maggio Street near Dallas Fair Park have reported that they have not received any city collection for the entire month of December.

Other residents, including Tom Bloodgood of Northwest Dallas, have also reported delays in trash collection, with Bloodgood telling NBC 5 that his trash had been waiting 18 days for pick up as of December 16th. The issue has caused frustration for residents, who have reported receiving various excuses for the delays, including a lack of workers and broken-down trucks.

Some residents have also reported difficulties in reaching out to the city for assistance, with long wait times on the 311 hotline and no response to inquiries made to city media contacts. As of Monday, it has been 18 days since NBC 5 contacted the City of Dallas seeking answers, with no response yet received. The city has not yet provided any information regarding the cause of the delays or when residents can expect their trash to be collected.

Despite efforts to contact the city for answers, residents have reported difficulties in obtaining information about the trash collection delays. Some have reported long wait times on the 311 hotlines and no response to inquiries made to city media contacts. In some cases, the issue has only been resolved after contacting their city council member.

The lack of communication and resolution has led to frustration and anger among affected residents, who simply want their trash to be collected. The city has not yet provided any information regarding the cause of the delays or when residents can expect their trash to be collected. It is unclear if the issue is affecting all neighborhoods in Dallas or only specific areas.