Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field Injury

Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after he collapsed on the field during Monday's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game. Photo by Adrian Curiel on Unsplash

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday night after collapsing on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended for the remainder of the night as a result.

Fox 4 reports that in a statement, the National Football League (NFL) expressed their thoughts and support for Hamlin and the Bills, and stated that they had been in communication with the NFL Players Association, which agreed to the postponement of the game. The NFL Players Association also shared their prayers for Hamlin and emphasized that his health is the most important concern at this time. The cause of Hamlin's collapse and injury is currently unknown.

According to Fox 4, Hamlin was seen tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the game and managed to get back up, but fell again shortly after. Medical personnel rushed to attend to him and a stretcher and backboard were brought out to transport him off the field.

An ambulance arrived on the scene and the broadcast showed Bills coach Sean McDermott, quarterback Josh Allen, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs visibly upset as they awaited updates on Hamlin's condition. Players from both teams were reportedly stunned by the incident, and the Bills gathered in prayer as Hamlin was taken away. Fox 4 reports the game was suspended 21 minutes after the injury occurred. It is not yet clear what caused Hamlin to collapse or what injury he sustained. Hamlin, who was selected by the Bills in the 2021 draft and played in 14 games as a rookie, was playing in his 16th game of the season. He recorded 91 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season.