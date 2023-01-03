TCU Horned Frogs Make History with Thrilling CFP Win, Head to National Championship Game

The TCU Horned Frogs returned home to a hero's welcome. Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

The TCU Horned Frogs received a hero's welcome as they returned to Fort Worth after their thrilling win over the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff. Fox 4 reports hundreds of fans gathered outside Amon G. Carter Stadium to catch a glimpse of the players and get a handshake, autograph, or even a hug from the likes of Max Duggan and Quentin Johnston. These fans were thrilled to see their team secure the victory and advance to the National Championship Game against Georgia.

While some fans, like Memphis King, wish they could attend the big game in person, they are still excited to watch from home and support the Horned Frogs. This will be the first time a Big 12 team plays for a national title since Texas in 2009, and the Horned Frogs are currently 13-point underdogs against Georgia.

However, the Horned Frogs are not letting that deter them. Fox 4 says the Horned Frogs are focused on preparing for the big game and giving it their all on the field. The team has been working hard all season to get to this point, and they are determined to come out on top.

The National Championship Game is sure to be an exciting matchup, and the Horned Frogs have the support of their fans behind them. Whether they are in the stands or watching from home, these fans will be cheering on their team and hoping for another victory. Fox 4 reports that the TCU Horned Frogs have already made history by being the first Big 12 team to win a game in the College Football Playoff, and they are now aiming to make even more history by bringing home a national title.