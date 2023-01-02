18-year-old Suspect Wanted for Dallas' First Homicide of the Year

Dallas police are searching for an 18-year-old whom they said is responsible for the city’s first homicide of the year. Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

Dallas police are seeking an 18-year-old suspect in connection with the city's first homicide of the year. The incident occurred early Sunday morning in the 4500 block of Mar Vista Trail in West Oak Cliff. Fox 4 reports that when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot lying on the ground. The victim was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Miguel Sereno, who is believed to have shot the victim following a fight and fled the scene before police arrived.

The shooting has shocked and saddened the community, and police are working to bring the perpetrator to justice. "We are deeply troubled by this tragic event and our thoughts are with the victim's family during this difficult time," Dallas Police Department told Fox 4. "We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation and will use all available resources to bring the suspect to justice."

Anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Miguel Sereno is encouraged to contact the Dallas Police Department. "We urge anyone with information about this incident to come forward and speak with us," Dallas Police Department told Fox 4. "Any piece of information, no matter how small, could potentially help us solve this case and bring closure to the victim's family."

The shooting has caused outrage and concern among community members, who are urging the suspect to turn themselves in. "This is a horrific and senseless crime," one resident told Fox 4. "I hope the suspect is caught and brought to justice as soon as possible. My thoughts are with the victim's family and I hope they can find some solace during this difficult time."

The Dallas Police Department has increased patrols in the area and is working closely with local authorities to track down the suspect. "We are doing everything in our power to find the person responsible for this heinous act," Dallas PD said to Fox 4. "We are confident that with the help of the community, we will be able to bring the suspect to justice and bring some sense of closure to the victim's loved ones."