North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's Day

On New Year's Day, a man from North Texas was arrested and charged with killing his 8-year-old grandson. Fox 4 reports the incident occurred at a home on Labadie Drive in Richland Hills and was reported to police through a 911 call at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. The motive for the stabbing is currently under investigation.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is being held at the North Richland Hills Police Department's Joint Detention and has been charged with capital murder. Officer Sheena McEachran of the Richland Hills Police Department told Fox 4 , there is little known about the suspect and he has not had any previous interactions with the police. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and bring justice to the victim's family.

The community is in shock over the news of the murder, and locals are struggling to come to terms with the violent crime. "I can't believe something like this could happen in our neighborhood," one resident. told Fox 4 . "We're all just trying to process it and support the family in any way we can." Counselors have been made available to support those affected by the incident.

The victim's family is understandably devastated by the loss of their loved one. "We are heartbroken and in disbelief," a family member told Fox 4 . "We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from the community, but right now we just need time to grieve and try to come to terms with what happened."

As the investigation continues, police are urging anyone with information about the crime to come forward. "We are working around the clock to gather evidence and find out what happened," said Officer McEachran. "We urge anyone with information to come forward and speak to us. No piece of information is too small and could potentially help us solve this case."