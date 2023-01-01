New Texas State Laws on Education and School Finance to Take Effect in September 2023

Several new laws are taking effect this year and some impact education. Photo by Lesli Whitecotton on Unsplash

Several new state laws will take effect in Texas on New Year's Day 2023, covering a range of topics including the judicial branch, education, taxes, and construction. Valley Central reports that one of the most significant laws is HB 3774, which deals with the operation and administration of courts in the state's judicial branch. The bill includes the creation of new courts, changes the duties of certain district officials, and provides for public access to the state court document database, among other provisions.

Another important law is SB 12, which aims to reduce the property tax burden for elderly and disabled homeowners by adjusting the maximum compressed tax rate for school districts. Other laws going into effect include measures on state agency rulemaking, water, and construction regulation, and the provision of protective orders for victims of sexual assault, stalking, or trafficking.

Valley Central reports that two new Texas state laws relating to education will take effect in September 2023. HB 1525 focuses on the public school finance system and public education. One section of the bill requires additional reporting for students who do not attend a school or are enrolled in certain education programs after dropping out. The bill also sets out requirements for protecting student information by a national assessment provider and by operators of websites, online services, or apps used for school purposes.

Valley Central reports that SB 1615 revises the adult high school charter program, renaming it as the adult high school charter school program and expanding the scope to include multiple charter holders. The bill also sets out program-specific methods for calculating foundation school program funding components and establishes initial enrollment limits for new programs. The first day of the 88th Legislature in Texas will be on January 10, 2023, with a bill filing deadline of March 10 and an expected end date of May 29.