A Lewisville woman embezzled more than $29 million. Photo by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash

A Lewisville woman has admitted to embezzling more than $29 million from her employer, according to the US Department of Justice. Dallas Express reports that Barbara Chalmers, 74, worked as a bookkeeper for several companies, including a charitable foundation, and admitted to writing herself at least 175 fraudulent checks from the companies' bank accounts since at least 2012.

Chalmers deposited the money into her personal bank accounts and used over $25 million of the stolen funds to fund a construction business for which she was the president. Dallas Express says she has pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering and faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. The case is being investigated by the FBI and is being prosecuted by the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

Dallas Express says Chalmers had worked for the Dallas-based companies for many years and was trusted with managing their financial accounts. However, she took advantage of this trust and defrauded her employers over the course of a decade. In order to cover up her crimes, Chalmers provided false documentation to tax preparers that misrepresented the year-end cash-on-hand numbers for the accounts that she was stealing from. It was not until an audit was conducted that the full extent of Chalmers' embezzlement was uncovered.

The case has drawn attention in Dallas, where crime rates have been on the rise and residents have expressed concern about the government's ability to enforce the law and maintain public safety. The embezzlement case is just one example of the financial crimes that have been occurring in the area and highlights the need for increased vigilance and efforts to prevent such crimes from happening. Chalmers is expected to be sentenced at a later date by a federal district court judge, and the FBI continues to investigate the case.