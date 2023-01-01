Dallas Police Chief Addresses Crime Fighting and His Future

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia recently addressed his plans for combatting crime in the new year as well as his future with the DPD. Photo by Pierre Herman on Unsplash

The Dallas Police Department currently has 3,061 officers, according to a December 9th dashboard of information for the Dallas City Council Public Safety Committee. This is a decrease from the 3,690 officers the city had on October 1, 2011, with around 600 fewer officers.

Despite this staffing shortage, Garcia emphasized to Fox 4 the importance of using data to target areas where crime is most likely to occur and implementing programs like Place Network Investigations and Focused Deterrence. The department has also made efforts to improve response times and technology, including allowing reports to be made online or by phone without dispatching officers. In addition, the city is working on reducing blight and improving lighting in high-crime areas.

Garcia has received strong support from Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and other city leaders, as well as from police officer groups and community leaders, during his nearly two years as chief. Although he has not announced how long he plans to continue in his role, Garcia told Fox 4 that his goals include reducing violent crime, increasing department morale, increasing community trust in the police department, and ensuring the next chief is from the Dallas Police Department.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson also released a statement to Fox 4 on the improvement in crime figures and Garcia's performance, stating that "Dallas will soon report two consecutive years of year-over-year violent crime decreases - an extraordinary achievement in the face of rising crime in cities across the nation." However, Johnson also acknowledged that there is still work to be done and committed to continuing efforts to address crime and improve public safety in the city.