Dallas Police Seeking 2 Suspects Following Attempted Carjacking

Police are seeking two suspects involved in an attempted carjacking. Photo by Andrea Ferrario on Unsplash

Two suspects are being sought by police after an attempted carjacking resulted in another suspect being shot on Friday evening. Fox 4 reports the incident occurred in the 5600 block of Lovers Lane, near Inwood and the Dallas North Tollway, at a shopping center containing restaurants, salons, and a grocery store. The shooting took place around 6:30 PM and the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

According to a witness, over a dozen shots were heard outside the restaurant Odelay, and families took refuge in the kitchen. One witness, Peyton Baker, told Fox 4 that she was working on her computer when she heard the gunshots and immediately took cover under her desk. She called 911 and waited for the shooting to stop before emerging from her hiding place.

Police stated that the "uninvolved party" shot one of the suspects while they were attempting to carjack the victim and threatened them with a short-barreled rifle. The other two suspects are still being sought and police are collecting surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses. One vehicle with multiple bullet holes was also examined.

The shooting has left some people who frequent the shopping center feeling uneasy. Shopper Kiara Butler told Fox 4, "I don’t know. Honestly, you just have to be just extra careful. I’ve been thinking about possibly going, doing a few classes, and maybe even getting my own type of just protection because it just really feels like everyone is on edge lately."

Fox 4 reports that incidents of carjacking have been on the rise in recent years, with many individuals falling victim to such crimes due to a lack of awareness and preparedness. It is important for individuals to be aware of their surroundings and to take precautions such as locking their doors, avoiding stopping in isolated areas, and carrying a personal safety device if they feel unsafe.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the shooting is encouraged to contact the police. Officials are urging the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to authorities. It is important for the community to work together to ensure public safety and to bring those responsible for such crimes to justice.