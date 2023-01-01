President Biden Pardons Six People Convicted of Murder and other Crimes

President Biden has issued multiple pardons on the last day of 2022. Photo by Ray Harrington on Unsplash

On Friday, President Joe Biden announced that he had pardoned six individuals who had served sentences after being convicted of crimes including murder and drug- and alcohol-related offenses. Fox 4 reports that this includes an 80-year-old woman who was convicted of killing her abusive husband nearly 50 years ago and a man who pleaded guilty to participating in a cocaine transaction over the phone in the 1970s. The pardons will expunge the criminal records of these crimes and give these individuals a second chance.

This latest round of pardons is part of a larger effort by the Biden administration to address issues of mass incarceration and criminal justice reform. In recent months, the president has pardoned thousands of people convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law and has commuted the sentences of 75 others. He also pardoned three people earlier this year.

Fox 4 reports Biden's stance on low-level crimes, particularly low-level drug possession, and how those crimes can impact families and communities for decades to come has evolved over his 50 years in public service. In the 1990s, he supported crime legislation that increased arrest and incarceration rates for drug crimes, particularly for Black and Latino people. However, Biden has acknowledged that this legislation had unintended consequences and has since worked to address these issues.

The pardons were announced while the president was spending time with his family in St. Croix, in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Fox 4 says the White House stated that those pardoned are people who went on to serve their communities and that the pardons reflect Biden's view that people deserve a second chance.

Criminal justice reform is a complex and multifaceted issue, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution. However, pardons and commutations can be a powerful tool for addressing injustices in the criminal justice system and giving individuals a chance to rebuild their lives after serving their sentences. It is important to recognize that people can change and grow and that giving them the opportunity to contribute to society can be beneficial for both the individual and the community as a whole.

Fox 4 says while pardons and commutations alone cannot fix all of the issues in the criminal justice system, they can help to bring some much-needed relief to those who have been unfairly affected by harsh sentencing laws and policies. By granting pardons and commuting sentences, the Biden administration is taking an important step toward promoting fairness and justice in the criminal justice system.