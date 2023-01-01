Energy Experts Believe Texas will Survive Winter Without Power Grid Failure

Energy experts believe the Texas power grid can survive this winter season. Photo by Marc Kleen on Unsplash

During the winter storm in February 2021, millions of Texans were left without power for days and over 200 people died due to power outages. CBS DFW says that in an effort to prevent a similar disaster from occurring again, the state's governor and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) requested permission from the federal government to temporarily waive air quality restrictions in order to have a standby fuel source available in case natural gas supplies were disrupted. Permission was granted, but fortunately, it turned out not to be necessary as natural gas plants, which provide around 60% of the state's power, remained online and gas deliveries were normal.

Despite this, there were still some disruptions, with thousands of North Texans losing power right before Christmas. However, capacity remained at around 90% at the coldest point, according to Dr. Bud Weinstein, the former associate director of the Maguire Energy Institute at SMU. This was well below the danger zone of 95 to 97% capacity utilization.

CBS DFW reports that ERCOT has spent billions of dollars winterizing the grid over the past two years, including upgrading generators, wind farms, and compressor stations. These efforts, combined with the fact that natural gas supplies remained stable, have given Weinstein confidence that the state is prepared for any potential winter storms. In a statement, ERCOT emphasized that providing Texans with a reliable electric grid is its top priority and assured that it had sufficient generation to meet demand during the winter storm and had additional tools available if needed.