TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over Michigan

The TCU Horned Frogs have moved onto the College Football Playoffs with a massive win against Michigan. Photo by Andrew Gearhart on Unsplash

In the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night, the third-ranked TCU Horned Frogs defeated the second-ranked Michigan Wolverines 51-45 to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff national championship. Fox 4 reports TCU quarterback Max Duggan led the way with four touchdowns, and the Horned Frogs' defense added two interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Despite a strong second-half effort by Michigan, TCU was able to hold on for the victory. With the win, the Horned Frogs improved to 13-1 on the season and will face either the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs or No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes in the national championship on January 9th at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Fox 4 reports this marks the first time in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff that TCU has reached the national championship.

In the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl in history, TCU defeated Michigan in a closely contested game that saw the teams combine for 62 points in the second half alone. Throughout the year, the Frogs had consistently won games by 10 points or fewer, and this game was no different.

Despite a 34-16 deficit in the third quarter, the Frogs mounted a comeback with five consecutive touchdown drives, including a 76-yard score by future first-round draft pick Quentin Johnston. Michigan fought back and pulled within six points with just over three minutes left in the game, but TCU held on for the win. Fox 4 says the game ended with an officials' review for targeting, but the play was ultimately deemed clean, allowing TCU to take a knee and celebrate their victory with a cloud of purple and white confetti.