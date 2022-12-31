North Texas Apartments Still Dealing with Aftermath of Winter Storm

North Texas apartments are still recovering from the recent winter storm and freezing temperatures. Photo by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash

Residents of some North Texas apartments are dealing with the aftermath of this past week's freezing temperatures, with many going days without heat or water in their units. CBS DFW reports that Dallas Code Compliance has been investigating the problems, which they say stem from frozen pipes that caused major leaks and outages. Technicians are working on the issue, but residents say not enough is being done to address the issue.

The city has delivered a truck full of water pallets for tenants, and a private citizen even brought in 70 more pallets. Code Compliance says they will hold the property accountable until the problem is fixed. CBS DFW says similar issues have occurred at other apartment complexes in the area, with residents struggling with water outages and leaky pipes. Plumbers and property management are working to fix the issues and provide bottled water for tenants.

While these apartments are still struggling with the aftermath of the freezing temperatures, many other properties across North Texas were able to restore heat and water to their units relatively quickly. Property management teams worked around the clock to fix leaks and thaw pipes, and in some cases, brought in temporary generators or portable heaters to provide temporary relief for residents. CBS DFW says that many residents also took matters into their own hands, wrapping pipes in blankets or using space heaters to try and keep their units warm. Despite the challenges, most residents in North Texas were able to weather the cold snap and are now looking forward to the rest of the winter season.