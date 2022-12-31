Idaho Murder Suspect Captured and Charged with Murder

The FBI announced they have arrested a man who has now been charged in the Idaho murders. Photo by AJ Colores on Unsplash

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the killings of four University of Idaho students, who were found stabbed to death in their beds over a month ago. The killings initially puzzled law enforcement and alarmed the small town of Moscow, Idaho, which had not had a murder in five years.

WMTW reports that nearly half of the University of Idaho's over 11,000 students left the city and switched to online classes out of fear of a repeat attack. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, a 28-year-old PhD student at Washington State University, was arrested early Friday morning by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson told WMTW that investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home "with the intent to commit murder." He is being held without bond in Pennsylvania and will be held without bond in Idaho once he is returned. An extradition hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. The Idaho students - Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin - were killed at a rental home near campus on the morning of November 13.

Kohberger is also charged with felony burglary in Idaho and the affidavit for four charges of first-degree murder in Idaho will remain sealed until he is returned to the state. University police assisted Idaho law enforcement in executing search warrants at Kohberger's home and office on the Washington State University campus.

WMTW reports that while the two universities are partners in several academic programs and students sometimes attend classes and seminars or work at the neighboring schools, the University of Idaho has no record of Kohberger. He graduated from Northampton Community College in Pennsylvania with an associate degree in psychology in 2018 and received a bachelor's degree from DeSales University in 2020. He completed graduate studies at DeSales in June 2022.

The case appeared to break open after law enforcement asked for the public's help in finding a white Hyundai Elantra sedan seen near the crime scene around the time of the killings. The Moscow Police Department made the request on December 7, and by the next day had to direct tips to a special FBI call center due to the high volume of responses. By mid-December, investigators were working through nearly 12,000 tips and had identified more than 22,000 vehicles matching that make and model. It is not clear at this time how Kohberger was linked to the killings or what motivated the crime. WMTW notes that the investigation is ongoing.