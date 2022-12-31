Legendary Broadcast Journalist Barbara Walters Has Died

TV news anchor Barbara Walters has passed away. Photo by Mr Cup / Fabien Barral on Unsplash

Broadcast journalism lost a pioneering icon on Friday with the death of Barbara Walters at the age of 93. Known for her carefully-worded, to-the-point style and ability to ask difficult questions to world leaders and major newsmakers. Fox 4 reports Walters became the first female co-anchor of a network evening news program and the creator of the mid-morning talk show "The View."

She conducted numerous high-profile interviews throughout her career, including a 1999 sit-down with Monica Lewinsky, and received numerous accolades, including induction into the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Women's Media Foundation. Fox 4 reports that after more than five decades in the industry, Walters retired in 2014. She was remembered by her publicist as "a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women."

In addition to her pioneering career in broadcast journalism, Walters was also known for her philanthropy and charitable work. She was a supporter of various causes, including education and animal welfare, and served on the board of directors for several organizations, including the National AIDS Research Foundation and the National Child Safety Council. Fox 4 says Walters was also a member of the Board of Trustees for her alma mater, Sarah Lawrence College, and was awarded an honorary degree from the institution in 2007.

Throughout her career, Walters faced numerous challenges and obstacles as a woman in a male-dominated industry. She often addressed these challenges in her interviews and public appearances and used her platform to advocate for women's rights and gender equality. In doing so, she inspired and paved the way for future generations of female journalists and media professionals.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Walters was also known for her personal life and relationships. She was married three times and had one daughter. In her memoir "Audition," she revealed an affair she had with then-U.S. Senator Edward Brooke in the 1970s. Despite these personal challenges, Walters maintained a successful career and was widely respected and admired for her contributions to the world of journalism.

Fox 4 reports that at the time of her death, Walters was survived by her daughter, Jackie Danforth, and her many friends, colleagues, and admirers. She will be remembered as a pioneering figure in broadcast journalism and a trailblazer for women in the media industry.