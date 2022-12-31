Southwest Airlines Back to Normal After A Weeklong Meltdown

of cancellations. Photo by Miguel Ángel Sanz on Unsplash

Southwest Airlines operations seem to be returning to normal after a week of widespread cancellations. On Friday, there were no red flags on the flight board at Dallas Love Field, and all scheduled flights were a go, a significant improvement from the past few days when over 60% of the airline's flights were canceled. Passengers were pleased with the smooth operation of their flights, with one passenger telling Fox 4 "it was on time. No delays whatsoever."

Despite the improvement, experts caution that this kind of disaster could happen again, pointing to Southwest's outdated system for reassigning flight crews when flights are canceled. The airline's CEO has acknowledged the issue and stated that upgrades to the system are already in the works. Some experts also suggest that Southwest should reconsider its "point-to-point" operation, which worked efficiently for the smaller airline but may be strained now that it is the fourth-largest carrier in North America. Southwest passengers can request a refund and submit receipts for certain travel expenses on the airline's website.

It's worth noting that the widespread cancellations and delays experienced by Southwest Airlines were not solely due to the airline's outdated system for reassigning flight crews. Fox 4 reports extreme winter weather and freezing temperatures also played a significant role in the disruptions. Many airlines struggled to operate normally during this period, as the extreme weather caused delays and cancellations at airports across the country. Despite the challenges presented by the weather, Southwest is still facing criticism for its handling of the situation.

Some passengers have reported being stranded for hours, unable to rebook canceled flights or receive adequate assistance from the airline. Fox 4 reports that in some cases, police were even called to deal with unruly passengers. It is essential for Southwest to not only address the technical issues that contributed to the cancellations but also improve their customer service and communication in the face of crisis situations. This will be crucial in maintaining the trust and loyalty of their passengers.