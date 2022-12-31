The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for Foodies

Dallas is home to an array of cultures and food. Photo by Daniel Lee on Unsplash

Dallas, the ninth-largest city in the United States, is home to a diverse and thriving food scene. From Tex-Mex and barbecue to fine dining and international cuisine, Dallas has something for every taste and budget. Here are the 10 best restaurants in Dallas, according to local food critics and diners:

The French Room

Located inside the historic Adolphus Hotel, The French Room is a fine dining destination that has been consistently named one of the best restaurants in Dallas. The menu features classic French dishes with a modern twist, as well as a wide selection of wines and cocktails.

Uchi

This upscale Japanese restaurant is known for its innovative and beautifully presented dishes, including a wide selection of sushi and sashimi. The menu changes seasonally, so there is always something new and exciting to try.

Tei-An

This intimate Japanese noodle house is a favorite among locals for its authentic soba noodles, made fresh daily. The menu also features a range of small plates, including tempura and grilled meats.

Pecan Lodge

This popular barbecue joint is located in the Deep Ellum neighborhood and serves up some of the best-smoked meats in Dallas. Don't miss the brisket, ribs, and sausage.

Afrah Mediterranean Restaurant

This family-owned restaurant serves up delicious and authentic Mediterranean cuisine, including dishes like kebabs, shawarma, and falafel. The warm and welcoming atmosphere makes it a great spot for a casual dinner with friends or family.

Fearing's

Located inside the Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Fearing's is a fine dining destination that specializes in Texas-inspired dishes. The menu features everything from seafood and steaks to creative vegetarian options.

El Fenix

This Tex-Mex chain has been a Dallas institution for over 100 years, and for good reason. The menu features a wide range of Mexican dishes, including enchiladas, burritos, and fajitas.

Cattleack Barbecue

This no-frills barbecue joint has a cult following among locals for its juicy brisket, ribs, and sausage. Be prepared to wait in line, as the restaurant is always packed.