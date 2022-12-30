Reunions and Acts of Kindness Come as Southwest Airlines Travel Fiasco Continues

Random acts of kindness are filling airports as travelers are facing mounting flight cancellations. Photo by Miguel Ángel Sanz on Unsplash

The travel situation for Southwest Airlines and its customers is showing signs of improvement. On Thursday, 2,300 Southwest flights were canceled nationwide, including 197 at Dallas Love Field. NBC 5 says this is a significant decrease compared to the travel chaos experienced over the weekend. Despite the cancellations, some flights, such as the one from Baltimore, were able to take off without any issues.

While some passengers and luggage are still stranded, others have had happy reunions with their belongings. NBC 5 says Southwest has only canceled 39 flights for Friday, indicating a return to a normal schedule for the potentially busy New Year's travel weekend. The airline has apologized for the problems and is working to reposition its aircraft and crews for almost its entire schedule on Friday.

Southwest is also making efforts to return checked baggage to customers, offering to pay for shipping via FedEx or UPS, or in some cases, flying the baggage on its own aircraft. Customers whose flights were canceled are entitled to a full refund and Southwest will reimburse travel expenses such as tickets on other carriers, rental cars, gas, hotels, and meals. NBC 5 says the reimbursement process may take several weeks and Southwest has created a website to help with the refund process, though requests will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Under Department of Transportation regulations, Southwest is required to reimburse passengers up to $3,800 for provable direct or consequential damages resulting from the disappearance of, damage to, or delay in delivery of a passenger's baggage.