Airbnb Takes Action to Prevent New Year's Eve Party Disasters

Airbnb is setting some strict rules for the New Years' Eve weekend. Photo by Roberto Nickson on Unsplash

As New Year's Eve approaches, Airbnb is stepping up efforts to prevent disruptive parties in the Dallas area. NBC 5 reports the home rental company will ban one-night bookings for entire home listings during NYE for those with no previous bookings or a positive account history. There will also be stricter restrictions on two and three-night reservations, particularly for local bookings.

NBC 5 says this strategy was tested in Dallas last year and resulted in the prevention of over 2,400 one-day bookings. It has also been implemented in other cities worldwide, including in the U.S. for Halloween, which has led to a 56% decrease in NYE party incidents globally. These measures will be in effect over the NYE weekend in 11 countries, including the U.S.

In addition to these restrictions, Airbnb has put in place other anti-party prevention systems, including a focus on guests under 25, noise sensors for hosts, and a ban on all parties. These measures have been implemented in response to the scrutiny faced by short-term rental companies in North Texas cities like Dallas, Plano, and Fort Worth.

NBC 5 reports that some cities are implementing their own restrictions on parties and other issues at these rentals. Fort Worth is considering ordinances that would ban short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods and require registration with an annual fee, payment of hotel occupancy taxes, property owner consent, and a 24/7 local contact. Dallas' City Plan Commission is recommending similar proposals to the city council and defining short-term rentals like Airbnb as hotels with the same restrictions. However, Dallas City Council has not yet added this to its agenda. Airbnb operates a 24/7 Neighborhood Support Line and encourages anyone to use it if they suspect a neighboring rental is breaking the rules.