Dallas Community Pushes to Have Neighborhood Recognized as Koreatown

A Dallas community is looking to receive an official designation as Koreatown. Photo by Jezael Melgoza on Unsplash

The push to officially designate a Dallas neighborhood as Koreatown has gained support from local businesses and community members. NBC 5 reports the neighborhood, located along Royal Lane, has long been a hub of Korean American culture, with a variety of Korean-owned businesses and a strong sense of community. Grace Koo, the Korean American owner of 9Rabbits Bakery, has been in the area for seven years and believes that an official Koreatown designation would bring more recognition and tourism to the neighborhood. "It's nice to have and bring some tourism here and galvanize the neighborhood again," Koo told NBC 5.

The Greater Dallas Korean American Chamber of Commerce is leading the effort to have the neighborhood officially recognized as Koreatown. NBC 5 says board member John Lee sees the designation as an opportunity to showcase the cultural diversity of the area and bring more visitors to the neighborhood. "For those people that are wanting to experience something and don't know where to go, the fact that we have something designated would speak loud for the cultural diversity," Lee said. In addition, an official Koreatown designation could also bring in community development funding, which could be used to beautify and revitalize the neighborhood.

The community is eager to see the neighborhood recognized for its cultural significance and to share it with others. "It's long overdue and I think they deserve it and this street deserves it," Koo told NBC 5. The push for Koreatown designation follows a similar effort in Los Angeles, where the city's Koreatown was officially recognized in the 1970s. Today, Koreatown is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, with a vibrant nightlife and numerous Korean restaurants, shops, and cultural attractions.

As the Korean American community in Dallas continues to grow and thrive, the push for Koreatown designation is a way for the community to celebrate and share their culture with others. "I think it's significant for us to put that on the map and for people to understand where that is," Lee said. NBC 5 says if successful, the Koreatown designation could bring more recognition and support to the community and help to preserve and celebrate the rich Korean American culture in the area.