Fiesta Bowl-bound TCU Fans Forced to Get Creative with Last-Minute Travel Plans After Flight Cancellations

TCU fans having a hard time getting to the Fiesta Bowl as airlines were forced to cancel thousands of flights. Photo by Ben Hershey on Unsplash

As the TCU Horned Frogs gear up to take on Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, many fans who had planned to fly to Phoenix to watch the game in person are now finding themselves without a way to get there. Fox 4 reports flights have been canceled and last-minute options are scarce, leaving some die-hard TCU fans with no choice but to make the 15-hour road trip from Texas to Arizona.

Susan Malone, a TCU fan, who had been eagerly anticipating the team's appearance in the Fiesta Bowl told Fox 4: "I waited with bated breath to see that they were going to be one of the top 4, and there was just no doubt I was going," she said. However, the cancellations by Southwest Airlines have left her scrambling to come up with a backup plan. "It’s scary, never ever, ever expected all of that," she said. "In my case, we’re going to drive. We’re going to split up the driving and try to get there by Friday morning."

Other fans have also spoken to Fox 4 to express their frustration with the cancellations, with some vowing to fly with other airlines instead. "We are going, flying American, Shame on Southwest!" one person commented. "Ask Southwest if I’ll be there," wrote another in response to whether they would be attending the game.

Despite the disappointment and inconvenience, many TCU fans are determined to make it to the Fiesta Bowl one way or another. Fox 4 reports that Terry Koontz, who is driving to Arizona with a friend, said he has room for one more in the backseat and is offering a ride to any fan whose flight has been canceled. "If somebody whose flight got canceled, I think it offers them a way of going that they might not have tried to do by themselves," he said.

One family is even turning the road trip into a week-long family vacation, with plans to stop in New Mexico and Colorado before heading back to Texas. For TCU fan Susan Malone, the love of her team runs deep. "Dad was a letterman for the golf team and a center on the football team, and mom was voted Ranchweek Queen," she said. "We didn’t do well when I was a student, so I’m reliving my co-ed days as an adult."