Texans Will See New Starbucks Reward System in 2023

Starbucks is introducing some major changes to its rewards program in 2023. Photo by Asael Pena/Unsplash on Unsplash

Starbucks has announced changes to its rewards program that will take effect on February 13th. Under the new system, customers will need more "stars" to redeem free menu items. NBC 5 reports that currently, a free hot coffee or tea or a bakery item costs 50 stars, while an iced coffee or tea costs 150 stars. "Handcrafted" beverages like a latte or Frappuccino, and hot breakfast items, also currently cost 150 stars.

NBC 5 says that under the new system, a free hot coffee or tea or a bakery item will cost 100 stars, while an iced coffee or tea will also be available for 100 stars. "Handcrafted" beverages and hot breakfast items will now require 200 stars. Packaged salads or other lunch items will cost 300 stars, up from 200, while packaged coffee will also cost 300 stars, down from 400.

Starbucks has also implemented a new policy that allows customers to tip their baristas when purchasing a beverage with a debit or credit card, regardless of whether they order in-store, online, or at a drive-thru window. The policy change has received criticism from some customers and employees, who have described the process as "awkward." It is important to note that the Starbucks Workers Union has called for this change as part of their efforts to improve wages and benefits for employees.

In addition to the changes to the rewards program and the tipping policy, Starbucks has made a number of other recent changes to its operations. One such change is the expansion of its delivery services. NBC 5 also says the company has partnered with a number of delivery service providers, including UberEats, Postmates, and Grubhub, to bring its products to customers' doorsteps. This expansion of delivery services has been driven by the increasing demand for convenient, contactless options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another change that Starbucks has implemented is the expansion of its plant-based menu options. The company has introduced a number of new plant-based beverages and food items, including the Almondmilk Honey Flat White and the Cauliflower Bites. These new options are part of Starbucks' efforts to appeal to customers who are looking for healthier, more sustainable food and beverage options.

NBC 5 reports that In addition to these changes, Starbucks has also made a commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. The company has set a number of ambitious goals, including becoming resource positive and offering 100% recyclable and compostable cups by 2030. Starbucks has also implemented a number of initiatives to support the communities in which it operates, including supporting small farmers and investing in education and job training programs.