Best Ways for North Texans to Manage Mental Health over the Holidays

If you are dealing with the stress of the holidays, there are some ways to cope with that stress. Photo by Marcel Strauss/Unsplash on Unsplash

The holiday season can be a time of joy and celebration for many, but it can also be a source of stress and anxiety for others. From worrying about family gatherings and finances to stressing over every detail of a holiday function, some people may find that the pressure of the season takes away from their enjoyment.

As Dr. Jeff Temple, director of the Center for Violence Prevention at the University of Texas Medical Branch, points out to Fox 4, "Things are not going to be perfect. And having that flexibility and that adaptability is really important as we get through these pressures of the holiday."

In addition to self-imposed pressures, such as the desire to make the house look perfect before guests arrive, the holiday season can also bring up difficult memories and triggers for some people. Jeanette Dominguez, lead mental health counselor at Parkland Health, suggests finding ways to prepare for and manage these challenges. Dominguez told Fox 4: "I know this date is coming up and I know this date may bring some sadness, may bring some anger. And so what can I do to manage that for that day?" she says. There are several ways to cope with holiday stress and enjoy the season. Fox 4 offers these suggestions to cope with stress.

Set realistic expectations: It's important to remember that the holiday season does not have to be perfect. Don't put too much pressure on yourself or others to meet unrealistic expectations.

Take breaks: Don't try to do everything at once. Take breaks to relax and recharge.

Practice self-care: Make time for activities that help you relax and recharge, such as exercise, meditation, or spending time with friends.

Seek support: If you are feeling overwhelmed, it can be helpful to talk to a mental health professional or a trusted friend or family member.

Make time for fun: Don't forget to have fun and enjoy the holiday season. Make time for activities that bring you joy and make you feel good.

Manage finances: Don't overspend during the holiday season. Set a budget and stick to it to avoid financial stress.

Fox 4 reminds you to take care of your physical health: Don't forget to take care of your physical health during the holidays. Eat well, exercise, and get enough sleep. Remember, it's okay to feel overwhelmed or stressed during the holiday season. Don't be afraid to seek support and take care of yourself.