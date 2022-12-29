Legendary Soccer Player Pele' Passes Away at 82

Brazil's greatest soccer player Pele has passed away. Photo by Ferran Feixas/Unsplash on Unsplash

Pelé, widely considered one of the greatest soccer players of the 20th century, passed away at the age of 82. The BBC reports the Brazilian athlete, whose real name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, won a record three World Cups and became a global icon and spokesperson for his generation. He was so well-known in Brazil that after retiring from soccer, he was appointed as the country's Minister of Sports. Pelé had been receiving treatment for colon cancer and had been hospitalized in São Paolo for the past month.

Pelé's career began in 1956 and by 1958, he was competing in his first World Cup. During the semi-finals, he became the youngest player to score a hat-trick and was carried off the field by his teammates after scoring two goals in Brazil's 5-2 victory over Sweden in the final.

He would go on to lead Brazil to additional World Cup wins in 1962 and 1970, earning him the nickname "The King." BBC says Pelé broke numerous records in both Brazilian and international play and was so famous that in 1967, warring factions in Nigeria agreed to a ceasefire so they could watch him play in an exhibition game. While soccer did not gain widespread popularity in the U.S. until later in his career, comic book fans in the 1970s and 1980s may have seen advertisements featuring Pelé in his iconic yellow #10 jersey.

Despite his fame and popularity, Pelé faced discrimination throughout his life and career due to the rarity of a Black man achieving such widespread fame and admiration at that time. He often refused to play in games where he was subjected to racist chants and although he never openly took on the cause of fighting racism, he was deeply aware of it.

Pelé had a long list of accomplishments, including serving as a UNESCO goodwill ambassador after retirement, receiving a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1997, and publishing several autobiographies and documentaries about his life. In 1999, he was named Athlete of the Century by the International Olympic Committee and was included on Time magazine's list of the 100 most important people of the 20th century. Pelé scored a total of 1,281 goals in his career, including 650 in league matches, many of which were played against lower-level competition.