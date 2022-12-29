Southwest Airlines Forced to Cancel Another 2,300 Flights

Southwest Airlines is facing even more cancelations as they slowly recover from the winter storm. Photo by Miguel Angel Sanz/Unsplash on Unsplash

Southwest Airlines announced that it expects to resume normal operations on Friday after a winter storm caused it to cancel over 13,000 flights and disrupt the travel plans of more than a million passengers. Fox 4 reports the storm stranded hundreds of pilots and flight attendants, leading to the cancellation of approximately two-thirds of Southwest's flights over the past few days. The airline has acknowledged that its outdated technology played a role in the disruptions and CEO Robert Jordan has promised to modernize the airline's scheduling systems.

Southwest has faced criticism for its vague policy on reimbursing stranded passengers for "reasonable" expenses and for its overwhelmed phone lines and customer service. Despite the crisis, Southwest's shares rose by 3% on Thursday, though they are still down 8% for the week. The federal government is currently investigating the disruptions at Southwest.

Fox 4 says in addition to the disruptions caused by the winter storm, Southwest's outdated technology and inadequate crew scheduling systems have also contributed to the chaos. CEO Robert Jordan has acknowledged this issue and promised to invest in modernizing these systems, but has not provided a timeline or cost estimate for these updates.

Passengers have been frustrated by the lack of communication and support from the airline, with many struggling to reach customer service due to overwhelmed phone lines and long wait times. Southwest has set up a page on its website specifically for stranded travelers and has invited customers to submit receipts for unexpected expenses that they incurred between December 24 and January 2.

Fox 4 reports that transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and some members of Congress have called for Southwest to provide more information about the disruptions and the steps it is taking to prevent future issues. The airline has not yet given an estimate of the revenue it has lost or the extra cost it will incur as a result of the crisis.

The disruptions at Southwest have not only affected the airline's customers, but also its employees. Pilots and flight attendants have reported being stranded or put on hold for hours while trying to reach the airline for assistance. Southwest has faced backlash from its employees for its inadequate response to the crisis and for not providing enough support and resources to those affected.

Fox 4 says the disruptions have also had a ripple effect on other airlines, as travelers affected by Southwest's cancellations have had to book flights on other carriers. This has led to a surge in demand for flights on other airlines, which may result in higher prices for travelers.

The winter storm that initially caused the disruptions at Southwest has also affected other parts of the country, leading to flight cancellations and delays at airports across the United States. The storm has caused widespread power outages, damaged infrastructure, and disrupted travel plans for millions of people.

Overall, the crisis at Southwest highlights the importance of modernizing and investing in technology and systems to prevent disruptions and ensure the smooth operation of an airline. It also highlights the need for clear and transparent communication with customers and employees during times of crisis.