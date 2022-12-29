Dallas Reunion Tower Preparing for Massive NYE Fireworks Show

Reunion Tower is preparing for a massive NYE fireworks and drone show. Photo by Chase McBride/Unsplash on Unsplash

The Dallas Reunion Tower Over the Top NYE fireworks show has become a beloved annual tradition for many in the Dallas area and beyond. NBC 5 reports every year, the team behind the production works hard to create a spectacular display that will delight and impress viewers.

This year's show promises to be the biggest and best yet, with an 8-minute choreographed firework and 259-LED light show that takes place atop Reunion Tower. NBC 5 says the team, led by creative director Matt Peterson, spends the entire year preparing for the event, starting with the concept and design and then moving on to the technical execution.

One of the most challenging aspects of the show is the installation of the fireworks. This year, the team will be installing a total of 15,000 pounds of fireworks – 5,000 pounds more than last year. This requires a great deal of careful planning and coordination, as the fireworks must be placed in specific locations to ensure the best possible display. The team also has to take into account factors such as wind and weather, as these can have a significant impact on the safety and success of the show.

Despite these challenges, the team remains committed to creating a memorable and magical experience for viewers. "It starts with what is the emotion and the feel and the celebration that we want to present on New Year's Eve the next year," Peterson told NBC 5. "There are not that many that have a firework show off a structure like this and it's so fun to be creative with that and you have so much airspace around us to use."

In addition to the fireworks, the show will also feature a drone display, which was added last year. However, there were technical difficulties with the drones and they were unable to be included in the final display. This year, the team is determined to make sure everything runs smoothly and the drones are able to complement the fireworks as intended.

The Dallas Reunion Tower Over the Top NYE fireworks show is always a highly anticipated event, and this year is no different. "Oh, we are counting down the minutes. Literally counting down the minutes," said Reunion Tower President Dusti Groskreutz. "The goal for everyone involved is to create something memorable and magical for millions to enjoy."

NBC 5 says the show will be broadcast live on NBC 5 during the "Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2023" special, which will also feature a special musical guest and North Texas native Casey Donahew. The program will air in an additional 23 markets on Nexstar and four of its partner television stations, giving people all across the country the opportunity to ring in the new year with this spectacular display.

So as we count down the final days of 2022 and prepare to say goodbye to the old year and welcome in the new, let's take a moment to appreciate the hard work and dedication of the team behind the Dallas Reunion Tower Over the Top NYE fireworks show. Their tireless efforts help to make this annual celebration a truly magical and memorable experience for all who witness it.