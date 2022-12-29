Dallas Car Rental Companies Cashing in on Southwest Flight Cancellations

Dallas rental car companies are making money as travelers are being stranded in Dallas as flight cancellations continue through the week. Photo by Obi/Unsplash on Unsplash

Southwest Airlines has been dealing with widespread flight cancelations for the past four days, causing frustration and inconvenience for many passengers. Fox 4 reports that as a result, rental car companies and hotels in Dallas have seen an increase in business as travelers look for alternative ways to get home. Carlos Chavira and his girlfriend, who was planning to fly to El Paso, ended up renting a car after their flight was canceled.

Fox 4 says Ashlyn Beadel and her fiancé Cole Sanford had a similar experience, with their Southwest flight from Dallas being canceled and forcing them to rent a car and drive back to DFW. The couple had to take a $300 Uber to Philadelphia to finally secure a rental, as there were only a few cars available on the lot.

In addition to the inconvenience and added expenses for travelers, the cancelations have also caused frustration and anger among many passengers. Chavira told Fox 4, "It's just crazy, you can tell there are some big issues with their management and systems in place to prevent this from happening." Beadel added, "I won't be flying Southwest again. To leave people stranded that need to get to children, work and expect us to pay for an entire week in New York City."

Fox 4 says the cancelations have also had an impact on Dallas hotels, with the Embassy Suites on Northwest Highway near Love Field reporting a steady flow of customers who were stuck in Dallas due to the delays.

Despite the challenges, some travelers have tried to make the most of the situation. Sanford remarked, "Actually we enjoyed the drive back a little bit. Jammed out in the car, played some games, got to see some things we weren’t able to see, so sometimes alternate routes can be a blessing as well."