Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Sets Record Against Knicks

On Tuesday night, Dallas Mavericks player Luka Doncic achieved a feat that no one in NBA history has ever accomplished before: he recorded a 60-point, 21-rebound, and 10-assist triple-double in 47 minutes of play. NBA.com reports this marks the first-ever 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history. Not even Wilt Chamberlain, who is known for his impressive statistics, has ever achieved such a feat.

In addition to making history, Doncic also set several team records during the Mavericks' improbable win against the Knicks. He broke the Mavericks' single-game scoring record, previously held by Dirk Nowitzki, and tied the team's franchise record for field goals made in a game, set by Mark Aguirre in 1984. NBA reports this was Doncic's third 50-point game, a new franchise record. He also joined James Harden as the second player to record a 60-point triple-double and tied Nikola Jokic for the most triple-doubles in the season with seven.

Doncic's performance on Tuesday night was truly historic and unforgettable. It can be compared to Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game and Kobe Bryant's 81-point performance. Doncic scored 35 points in the first three quarters, then added 25 in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead the Mavericks to victory. His impressive outing set social media ablaze and garnered attention from players and fans across the league, including Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

NBA reports that while Doncic's 60-point triple-double was the main talking point of the night, there were also other noteworthy events. For example, Jalen Brunson, a former Maverick, missed his return to Dallas due to a hip injury. The Mavericks played a video tribute for Brunson between the first and second quarters, much to the delight of the crowd. Additionally, the Phoenix Suns defeated the Memphis Grizzlies without Devin Booker, thanks to 28 points from Duane Washington Jr.

The Mavericks will face the Houston Rockets on Thursday night. It will be interesting to see if Doncic can deliver another impressive performance, as he scored 50 points against the Rockets earlier in the week.