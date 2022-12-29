Rangers Reach Two-Year Deal with Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi

The Texas Rangers have signed Nathan Eovaldi to their roster. Photo by Daniel Lee/Unsplash on Unsplash

The Texas Rangers have made another acquisition to strengthen their team, this time signing free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi to a two-year deal worth $34 million. WFAA reports the contract includes a third-year vesting player option and requires the Rangers to give up a third-round draft pick. Eovaldi had a successful 2022 season with the Boston Red Sox, recording a 3.87 ERA in 20 starts, and has a career record of 67-68 with a 4.16 ERA.

The 32-year-old has played for several teams throughout his career, including the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, Miami Marlins, and Los Angeles Dodgers. WFAA says he was selected as an All-Star in 2021 and played a key role in the Red Sox winning the World Series in 2018.

The Rangers' starting rotation for the 2023 season is shaping up to be strong, with Eovaldi joining fellow free agent Jacob deGrom, who signed a five-year, $185 million deal with the team earlier this offseason. The rotation will also include Martin Perez and Jon Gray.

WFAA says Eovaldi is known for his impressive fastball, which regularly reaches triple digits in velocity. He has also developed a reputation for his durability, having made it through several injury-plagued seasons in the past. In 2018, he played a crucial role in the Red Sox's World Series victory, starting two games in the championship series and earning a win in Game 3.

The Rangers will be hoping that Eovaldi can bring his winning experience and strong pitching skills to their team. The franchise has not made it to the World Series since winning it all in 2010 and has not advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs since then. The addition of Eovaldi and deGrom to the starting rotation will certainly help their chances of making a deeper run in the postseason.

WFAA believes that while the Rangers have made some big moves this offseason, they are not done yet. The team still has several holes to fill and will likely continue to be active in free agency and the trade market in the coming weeks. With spring training fast approaching, the Rangers will need to finalize their roster and prepare for the new season.