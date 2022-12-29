Dallas Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges

A flight attendant from Dallas pleaded guilty to drug charges after she was caught with fentanyl taped to her body in the San Diego Airport Photo by Briana Tozour/Unsplash on Unsplash

A Dallas-based flight attendant has admitted to drug offenses after being caught with over 3 pounds of fentanyl taped to her body at San Diego Airport. Fox 4 reports, Terese White was off-duty when she took a flight from Dallas-Fort Worth Airport to San Diego on October 4th with the intention of continuing on to Boston.

In an attempt to avoid the usual screening process, White presented her crew member ID. However, she was subsequently selected for a random security check, during which TSA agents discovered the fentanyl taped to her abdomen. White pleaded guilty to drug possession and distribution charges in a California court and now faces a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Fox 4 reports that Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid pain medication with a high risk for overdose. It is classified as a Schedule II prescription drug but is often sold illegally on the street. The drug is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, and just a few milligrams can be lethal. In recent years, the illicit use of fentanyl has contributed to the opioid epidemic in the United States, with a significant increase in overdose deaths involving the drug.

The incident involving Terese White highlights the role that airport staff can play in the distribution of illegal drugs. While most airport employees undergo background checks and are subject to random drug tests, there have been cases in the past where individuals have used their positions of trust to smuggle drugs through airports. This can be particularly concerning given the ease with which drugs can be transported by air, and the potential for large quantities to be moved in a single trip.

Fox 4 says it is not yet clear what White's motive was for attempting to smuggle the fentanyl, or where she intended to distribute it. The case is still under investigation, and it is possible that additional charges could be filed. The maximum sentence of 20 years in prison reflects the serious nature of the crime and the potential danger posed by fentanyl to the public.