Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead

Tanner Hoang was found dead by police after a week long search. Photo by Kenny Eliason/Unsplash on Unsplash

The disappearance and subsequent death of Tanner Hoang have left the community of Texas A&M University and beyond in shock and mourning. Fox 4 reports Hoang, a 22-year-old student from Flower Mound, was last seen on Friday, December 16th, and his family had planned to meet him in College Station that weekend to watch his graduation. However, the university has stated that Hoang was never qualified to graduate.

Fox 4 reports Hoang's car was found unoccupied in a parking area in West Austin on December 22nd, sparking a widespread search for the missing student. Volunteers and search parties scoured the area, hoping to find Hoang safe and sound. Unfortunately, their efforts were in vain as social media posts on Saturday reported that Hoang's body had been found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin, not far from where the car was discovered. The non-profit Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (AANBV) posted an update stating that Hoang had been found deceased, and expressed condolences for his family during this difficult time.

The College Station Police Department has not released any additional information about the circumstances of Hoang's death, leaving many questions unanswered. Friends and loved ones of Hoang are understandably devastated by the news and have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the young man. Fox 4 says that many are also calling for more information to be released about the circumstances surrounding Hoang's death, as they struggle to come to terms with the tragedy.

In the wake of Hoang's death, the community has come together to support his family and each other. Fox 4 reports that a GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the costs of Hoang's funeral and other expenses and has already raised over $20,000. A candlelight vigil is also being organized for Hoang, giving people a chance to come together and remember him.

The loss of Tanner Hoang is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment we have with those we love.