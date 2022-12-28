Southwest Plagued with a Sea of Lost Luggage and How to Get Your Luggage Back

Southwest is dealing with mountains of lost luggage, after being forced to cancel thousands of flights because of the recent winter storm. Photo by Owen Lystrup/Unsplash on Unsplash

If your luggage was left behind or lost due to a canceled flight on Southwest Airlines, there are a few steps you can take to try and retrieve it. First, file a report at the airport's baggage claim office before you leave the airport. If you have already left the airport, you can call the airline's customer service hotline at 1-800-435-9792. However, due to the high volume of calls currently being received by the airline, it is likely that the lines will be busy.

In a statement to Fox 4, Southwest Airlines said that they are using their standard procedures to return baggage during irregular operations and will make every effort to reconnect customers with their luggage at no cost. This may include using shipping partners to return the luggage to the customer.

Fox 4 reports that travel expert Troy Petenbrink recommended trying to get rebooked as soon as you find out that your flight has been canceled. This may involve going to the customer service desk or contacting the airline online or by phone. It can also be helpful to have the phone numbers for the airline pre-programmed into your phone for easy access in emergency situations.

Petenbrink advises being proactive and considering alternative solutions, such as suggesting a different airline or airport when speaking with customer support. Fox 4 says that additionally, you may be able to get reimbursed by your credit card company if you have purchased travel protection through them and paid for the original flight with that credit card. It is worth asking about any benefits regarding lost luggage as well.

If the airline is unable to book you on any flights and offers you a travel voucher instead, Petenbrink suggests requesting a cash refund instead. This is your money and the voucher may come with restrictions or an expiration date.

To avoid similar issues in the future, Petenbrink recommends purchasing travel insurance when buying your ticket. If your flight is canceled, you are entitled to a refund or some form of compensation. The U.S. Department of Transportation's Airline Customer Service Dashboard provides information on the policies of various airlines, including Southwest.

Southwest spoke to Fox 4 saying they have also created a website for customers affected by the recent travel disruptions, where you can request a refund for a canceled flight or submit a claim for additional expenses such as hotel stays or rental car fees. Be sure to make copies of receipts for any additional expenses in case you are asked to provide proof.